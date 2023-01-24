Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $357.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.