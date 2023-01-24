Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $357.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

