Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $54.56.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

