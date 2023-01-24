Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Trading Up 2.0 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of WELL opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.