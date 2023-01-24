Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 15,180 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

AXP opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

