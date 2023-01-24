Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 286 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,365,000 after acquiring an additional 227,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

