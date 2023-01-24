Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 466 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

