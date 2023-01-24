Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $215.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

