Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

