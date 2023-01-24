Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 418,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Evergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,793,000 after acquiring an additional 384,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

