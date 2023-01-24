Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47.
