Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 12.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $145,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $464.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

