Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,516 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $125,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a market cap of $464.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

