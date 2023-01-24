Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.48 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $374.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

