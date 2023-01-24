Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AGM stock opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

