FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $65,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 73.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.0% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 135,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 2.3 %

FDX stock opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.34.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.