Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.