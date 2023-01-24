Fiera Capital Corp Has $715,000 Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471,199 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

