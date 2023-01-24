Fiera Capital Corp Has $911,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $649.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $606.22 and a 200-day moving average of $506.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $658.21. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.17.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.