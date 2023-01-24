Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 13,000 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,687,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

