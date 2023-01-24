Fiera Capital Corp Sells 54,032 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,032 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

IMO opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

