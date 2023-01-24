Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

