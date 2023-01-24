Financial Comparison: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) versus Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Benitec Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $69.72 million 18.27 -$562.54 million ($3.36) -2.54 Benitec Biopharma $70,000.00 101.77 -$18.21 million ($119.48) 0.00

Benitec Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -553.52% N/A -67.43% Benitec Biopharma N/A -203.69% -151.61%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Benitec Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BridgeBio Pharma and Benitec Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Benitec Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 144.13%. Benitec Biopharma has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,471.09%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

