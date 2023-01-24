Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ferguson by 191.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,819 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $112,052,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $83,342,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $67,139,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($117.62) to GBX 9,890 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

