Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $208.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.