Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
