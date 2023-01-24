Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.