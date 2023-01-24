Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

