Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $152,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $224.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.15.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

