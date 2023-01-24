Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $162,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

