Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $201,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

HZNP stock opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

