Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 54,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.