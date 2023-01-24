Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.