Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 57.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -33.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

