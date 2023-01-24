Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $197,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

