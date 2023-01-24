Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $190.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

