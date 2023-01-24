Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $2,809,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,804,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $207.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

