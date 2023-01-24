Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.9 %

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $490.78 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $623.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.83 and a 200 day moving average of $435.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.