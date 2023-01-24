Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 6.9 %

QRVO opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $144.31. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.87.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.