Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,597.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,487.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,521.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,812.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

