Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE UHS opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.