Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,976 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 440.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $263.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,170 shares of company stock worth $6,294,030. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

