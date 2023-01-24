Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,409 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

