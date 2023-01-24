Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

