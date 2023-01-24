Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

MMM opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

