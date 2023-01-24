Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 79.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $23,494,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Okta by 4,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 245,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

