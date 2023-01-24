Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,164 shares of company stock valued at $25,221,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

