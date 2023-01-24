FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Jeana Hutchings acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $78,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 174,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

