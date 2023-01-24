First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. First Bank had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Bank Price Performance
First Bank stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
About First Bank
First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bank (FRBA)
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.