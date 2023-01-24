First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. First Bank had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 46.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

