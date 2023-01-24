First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $65.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. On average, analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $655.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

FMBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

