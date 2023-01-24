First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

