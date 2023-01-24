First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,145,593 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of HP worth $34,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HP by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,968,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,295,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

